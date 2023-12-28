Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stake Raised by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.5% in the first quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $338.39. 121,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,349. The company has a market capitalization of $119.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.34. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.65 and a 1-year high of $358.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.64.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,342,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,342,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.85.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

