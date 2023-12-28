Ballast Advisors LLC Sells 1,052 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ballast Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 81,406.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $351,241,000 after buying an additional 30,164,236 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth $341,804,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 133.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,721,009 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,832,600 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.02.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $12.30. 9,073,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,068,910. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

