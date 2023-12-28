HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Hits New 52-Week High at $590.36

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $590.36 and last traded at $589.91, with a volume of 53272 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $585.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.62.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HUBS

HubSpot Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $479.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $502.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.66, for a total value of $3,890,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 560,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,473,579.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.66, for a total value of $3,890,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 560,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,473,579.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 1,798 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.81, for a total transaction of $905,850.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,408,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,659,208.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,850 shares of company stock worth $21,363,614. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,562,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.