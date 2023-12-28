Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.94

Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.94 and last traded at $22.79, with a volume of 19979 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Compass Diversified Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.60 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $569.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.60 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 11.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 18th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is 370.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.11 per share, for a total transaction of $43,464.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,993,085 shares in the company, valued at $144,754,769.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 51,218 shares of company stock worth $1,214,774 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Diversified

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Compass Diversified by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,043,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,676,000 after acquiring an additional 23,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,423,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,250,000 after purchasing an additional 167,341 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,116,000 after purchasing an additional 33,714 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,507,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,496,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,461,000 after purchasing an additional 27,247 shares during the last quarter. 50.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

