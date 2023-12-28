McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Buys 932 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth $234,348,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America cut WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.58.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WEC traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.15. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.47 and a 52 week high of $99.26.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

