McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,419 shares during the quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IVW traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.55. 537,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.19 and a fifty-two week high of $75.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.76.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.