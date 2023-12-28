Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Boosts Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Analog Devices by 107.9% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 331.4% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 66.3% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.8 %

ADI stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $201.01. 794,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,351,662. The company has a market capitalization of $99.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $202.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.13.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.17.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

