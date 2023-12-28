Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA) Short Interest Update

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 275.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Brera Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of Brera stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.79. 633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,072. Brera has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77.

About Brera

Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

