Harrington Investments INC Increases Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.5% in the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 11,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 3.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $198.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,964. The company has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.91 and a 52-week high of $201.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.86.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.90%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.