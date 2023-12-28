Secure Asset Management LLC Takes $268,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $192.62 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $167.10 and a fifty-two week high of $193.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.71.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

