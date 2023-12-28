WASHINGTON TRUST Co Cuts Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,087 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in FedEx by 0.7% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,417 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 1,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.8% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX opened at $250.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $253.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.73. The company has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $171.55 and a 52-week high of $285.53.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FDX. UBS Group boosted their price objective on FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.38.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

