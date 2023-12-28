Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,856 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,755,906 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after acquiring an additional 499,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,350,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,666,000 after acquiring an additional 86,225 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $312.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $102.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $291.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.34. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.94 and a 52 week high of $313.35.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

