First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,161 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management owned about 0.10% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDL. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 145,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 148.5% during the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 270,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,060,000 after acquiring an additional 161,913 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 15.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 534,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,122,000 after acquiring an additional 71,050 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.99. 251,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,048. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.25. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $31.47 and a twelve month high of $38.31.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

