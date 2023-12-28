MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock Position Lessened by GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in MetLife were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MET. Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 10.0% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 243,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,381,000 after purchasing an additional 22,094 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of MetLife by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 110,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 34,238 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at $397,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in MetLife by 12.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in MetLife by 1.9% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 57,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

MetLife Stock Up 0.3 %

MET traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $66.24. 475,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,558,501. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $73.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.58.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 76.47%.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.