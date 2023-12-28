GDS Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

GDS Wealth Management raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $547,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $547,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,020,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,816.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,538 shares of company stock worth $12,002,987 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.86. The stock had a trading volume of 675,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,577,913. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.67. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $94.87. The company has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

