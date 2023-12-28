PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC trimmed its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 84.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PPG Industries Price Performance
PPG stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,821. The stock has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.32 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.24.
PPG Industries Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.55%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.44.
PPG Industries Profile
PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.
