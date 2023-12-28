NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,216 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $7,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $232.07. 183,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,144,941. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $153.10 and a twelve month high of $238.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.57.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

In related news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total transaction of $1,085,180.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,538.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,141 shares of company stock worth $4,294,266. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXPI. Truist Financial lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.48.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

