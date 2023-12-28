iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) is GDS Wealth Management’s 4th Largest Position

GDS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 27.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 393,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,042 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 4.5% of GDS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $28,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,618,000 after purchasing an additional 57,434 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 18,853 shares during the period. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,825,904 shares. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.44. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

