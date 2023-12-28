Advisory Alpha LLC Has $503,000 Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Advisory Alpha LLC reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $214,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 306.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 50,683 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 76,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.4 %

MO opened at $40.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.97.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.84%.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

