Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Sells 200 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 36.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Aflac by 6.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Aflac by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFL opened at $81.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $84.64.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.13%.

In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,247,178.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,315 shares of company stock worth $13,420,962. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.63.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

