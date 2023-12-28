Verity & Verity LLC Grows Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC owned about 0.10% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $5,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 420,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,088,000 after acquiring an additional 12,786 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $1,331,478.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,106,581.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,886 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $284,963.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,312 shares in the company, valued at $721,986.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $1,331,478.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,052 shares in the company, valued at $131,106,581.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,881,595 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MSM stock traded down $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $101.50. 97,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,649. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.75 and a 12-month high of $105.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.55.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.60.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

