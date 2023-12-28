Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Flagship Private Wealth LLC

Flagship Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,399 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises 2.2% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 87.5% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 49,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 160.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 127,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 78,352 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $512,000.

NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.50. 607,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,877. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.14. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $65.29.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

