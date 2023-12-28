Verity & Verity LLC Boosts Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,563 shares during the quarter. BCE comprises 1.9% of Verity & Verity LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $14,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 88.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in BCE by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in BCE by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

BCE Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BCE traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.10. 439,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,413. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $48.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.93.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. BCE had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.6969 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. BCE’s payout ratio is 156.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BCE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

