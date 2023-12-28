Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stock Position Lessened by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 541,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,057 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Simplicity Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $105,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VV traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $219.24. 125,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.55. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $172.10 and a 1 year high of $219.60.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

