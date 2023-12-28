Riversedge Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter valued at about $515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE TPL traded down $33.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,603.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,397. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $1,266.21 and a twelve month high of $2,408.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,678.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,663.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.65.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $13.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.52 by ($0.78). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 63.51% and a return on equity of 45.43%. The company had revenue of $157.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.84 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 50.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,613.00 to $1,558.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Stories

