Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,166 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.00. The company had a trading volume of 804,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,735. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.82 and its 200-day moving average is $75.53. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.