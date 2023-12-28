iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Bought by Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $10,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,886,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,617,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,244,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,847,000 after buying an additional 144,018 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $23,465,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 88.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,926,000 after acquiring an additional 104,227 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $224.30. 126,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,107. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.73. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $168.42 and a 12 month high of $224.48.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

