Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $18,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,547,000 after acquiring an additional 22,218 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 13,717 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 66,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $170.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,615. The company has a market cap of $72.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $146.17 and a one year high of $171.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.83 and its 200-day moving average is $161.27.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.