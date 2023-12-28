Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Holdings Lowered by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC lowered its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,879,285 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $852,825,000 after acquiring an additional 222,801 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,888,766 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $784,914,000 after purchasing an additional 131,570 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,654,000 after purchasing an additional 184,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,372,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,106,000 after buying an additional 42,703 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,290,109 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,935,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $49,735.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,531.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.97. 179,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,827. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $111.25 and a 1-year high of $160.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.01. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $972.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.47 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.50.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

