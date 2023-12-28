Jmac Enterprises LLC Grows Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 63.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 122.4% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

RTX traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $84.29. 1,775,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,780,620. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.10. The stock has a market cap of $121.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. RTX’s payout ratio is 109.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. DZ Bank cut shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Melius downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 11th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

