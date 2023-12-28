Quaker Wealth Management LLC Purchases 700 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,294,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,021,951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017,393 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,504,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $141,476,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,050,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE PEG traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.82. 421,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,573,759. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $65.46. The firm has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,096 shares of company stock valued at $382,958. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

