Quaker Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF makes up about 0.3% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Quaker Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $383,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 94,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 17,571 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 44,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000.

Get First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.22. 2,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.07. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $20.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.12.

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Profile

The First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed global fund that uses a merger arbitrage strategy to long takeover target and short the acquiring company. MARB was launched on Feb 4, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.