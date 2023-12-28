Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Bought by Quaker Wealth Management LLC

Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $6,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGIT. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,121,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,265,000 after buying an additional 200,042 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,423,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,560,000 after buying an additional 212,980 shares during the period.

VGIT stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,044,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,230. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.91. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $60.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

