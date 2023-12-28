McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Takes $201,000 Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $514,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $785,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 24.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 79.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HIG traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.39. The company had a trading volume of 201,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,215. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.55. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $81.07.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.79%.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $3,781,923.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,684,173.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,544 shares of company stock worth $13,901,625. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

