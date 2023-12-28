Quaker Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,624 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,624 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 9.9% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Quaker Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $20,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VYMI. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11,040.2% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,156,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,154 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 242.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,042,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after acquiring an additional 738,345 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,804,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,624,000 after acquiring an additional 684,660 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 132.5% during the second quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 1,027,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,098,000 after purchasing an additional 585,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 960,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,728,000 after purchasing an additional 215,839 shares during the last quarter.

VYMI stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.40. 181,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,253. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $58.57 and a 52 week high of $66.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.8644 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

