HMS Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

HMS Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OPCH. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 120.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 1,031.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPCH stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.07. 231,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,295. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $35.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.07.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 6.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Elizabeth D. Bierbower bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.37 per share, with a total value of $79,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,515 shares in the company, valued at $356,390.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OPCH shares. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Option Care Health from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

