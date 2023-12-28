MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Purchases Shares of 127,331 Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 127,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,090,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 2.6% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 74.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,969,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,308,000 after buying an additional 51,337,702 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,667,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,461,000 after acquiring an additional 23,737,781 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,502,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,082,000 after purchasing an additional 687,067 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 775.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,153,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,457,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,368,000 after purchasing an additional 17,948 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,121. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.08 and its 200 day moving average is $47.99. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.65 and a 1-year high of $49.13.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

