SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 53,779,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,451 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,312,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,182 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,486,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,071 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,620,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stadion Money Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 10,169,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,820 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDW stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $34.06. The stock had a trading volume of 906,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,657. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.97 and its 200-day moving average is $32.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $34.18.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

