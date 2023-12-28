MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Increases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up approximately 0.5% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $178.28. 215,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572,726. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $179.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,269. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

