MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPYG stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.37. 386,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,521. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $49.54 and a 52-week high of $65.53. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.31.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.