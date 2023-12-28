MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Has $846,000 Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,279 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7,959.3% during the 1st quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 9,392 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 100,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,455,000 after acquiring an additional 23,819 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,713 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,260 shares of company stock worth $15,640,524. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRTX stock traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $411.55. 253,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,977. The company has a market capitalization of $106.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $370.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $282.21 and a 52-week high of $413.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

See Also

