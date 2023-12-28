Coerente Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Coerente Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,450 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 5,503 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises about 3.3% of Coerente Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $14,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $1.78 on Thursday, hitting $122.49. The stock had a trading volume of 619,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,889. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $137.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $71.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.32.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.52.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

