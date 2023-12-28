Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 2.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1.7% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1.9% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 5.1% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

General Mills Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.97. The company had a trading volume of 474,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,831,367. The company has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.94 and a 200 day moving average of $69.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.42%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

