Financial & Tax Architects LLC Invests $16.50 Million in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 349,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,499,000. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USRT. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,018.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 45,093 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USRT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.55. 108,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,459. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.32 and a 200-day moving average of $50.08. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $56.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.