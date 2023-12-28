Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $85.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 23.89% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rambus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.20.

Rambus stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.61. 340,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,318. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.68. Rambus has a 52 week low of $34.77 and a 52 week high of $71.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.52. Rambus had a net margin of 63.15% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rambus will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $574,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,541.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $574,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,541.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Laub sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $133,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,761 shares in the company, valued at $519,288.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,431 shares of company stock worth $2,408,406. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Rambus by 9.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Rambus by 13.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after buying an additional 8,037 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in Rambus by 8.0% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,414,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,909,000 after buying an additional 105,281 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Rambus during the third quarter worth about $2,954,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Rambus by 2.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

