Mill Capital Management LLC Buys 620 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mill Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Linde makes up 1.4% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $14,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 15.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at $6,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $1.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $409.61. The company had a trading volume of 132,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,607. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $302.17 and a 12 month high of $434.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.96.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.85.

Linde Company Profile



Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

