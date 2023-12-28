SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.27. 75,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,002. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.91. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $132.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

