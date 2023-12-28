Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Barclays raised their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.61.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $3,063,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,386,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,316,682.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $3,063,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,386,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,316,682.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $2,015,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,767,434.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 869,048 shares of company stock worth $200,886,741. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $266.36. The stock had a trading volume of 490,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,466,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.84 billion, a PE ratio of 101.35, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $268.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $231.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.82.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

