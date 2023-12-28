Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $357,000. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 47.6% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 4,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 172.5% in the third quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,254.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,526,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,169.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,677 shares of company stock valued at $9,405,538 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.4 %

CMG traded down $10.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,297.14. The stock had a trading volume of 14,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,388. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,344.05 and a 12 month high of $2,348.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,135.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,018.26. The firm has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a PE ratio of 54.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,188.19.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

