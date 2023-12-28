Intergy Private Wealth LLC Buys 462 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 31,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $89.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,188,155. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $94.53. The company has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.97.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

